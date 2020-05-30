Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
South Amboy Man Killed In Train Station Stabbing

Cecilia Levine
South Amboy Train Station, North Broadway
South Amboy Train Station, North Broadway Photo Credit: Google Maps

A South Amboy man was killed in a stabbing Friday night, authorities said.

Police responded to the South Amboy Train Station on North Broadway around 9:15 p.m. where they found Robert Spiegel, 32, lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds, Middlesex County Acting Prosecutor Christopher L. C. Kuberiet and Chief Darren LaVigne said.

Spiegel died at the scene at approximately 20 minutes of his injuries, authorities said.

The homicide is being investigated by the South Amboy Police Department, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, and assisted by the New Jersey Transit Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective An Wang of the South Amboy Police Department at (732) 721-0111, or Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3927.

