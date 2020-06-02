SEEN HIM? Photos Released In Fatal South Amboy Train Station Stabbing

Authorities have released surveillance camera photos of a possible suspect in Friday's fatal stabbing in South Amboy.

Police responded to the South Amboy Train Station on North Broadway at 9:14 p.m. where they found Robert Spiegel, 32, lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds, Middlesex County Acting Prosecutor Christopher L. C. Kuberiet and Chief Darren LaVigne said in a statement.

Spiegel of South Amboy died at the scene about 20 minutes after the stabbing, they said.

The victim, Robert Spiegel, 32, of South Amboy was found in the

Tip information may be provided anonymously by calling 1-800-939-9600 or submitted online at www.middlesextips.com . Tips may also be sent by text messaging 274637 (CRIMES) with the keyword: “midtip” followed by the tip information.

Those who provide information will be given a unique numerical code that that allows them to communicate with the program and collect a reward should their information lead to an arrest. All reward amounts are approved and set by Crime Stoppers of Middlesex County Inc.

The homicide is being investigated by the South Amboy Police Department, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, and assisted by the New Jersey Transit Police.

Anyone with information also may call Detective An Wang of the South Amboy Police Department at (732) 721-0111, or Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3927.

