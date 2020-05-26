Police: Staten Island Driver Spun Out, Crossed Median In Double-Fatal South Brunswick Wreck

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
At the scene of the double-fatal Memorial Day crash.
At the scene of the double-fatal Memorial Day crash. Photo Credit: South Brunswick PD

The two drivers killed in a head-on crash Memorial Day morning in South Brunswick were identified by police as a Lawrenceville woman and Staten Island man.

Michael Santana, 24, of Staten Island, was headed northbound on Route 130 when he lost control the vehicle and spun out around 7:35 a.m., according to South Brunswick Police Deputy Chief Jim Ryan.

Santana's car then crossed over the median and slammed head-on into Zarine Arshakyan's southbound car,

Both Santana and Arshakyan, 55, of Lawrenceville, were pronounced dead at the scene, the deputy chief said, noting speed was likely a factor in the crash.

Santana’s car was sideswiped by a third vehicle while it sat in the southbound lanes, though the driver of that vehicle was not injured, Ryan said.

Two drivers attempting to avoid the fatal wreck crashed a short distance away, and were uninjured, according to Ryan.

Route 130 was closed in both directions for eight hours.

Anyone with further information is asked to call South Brunswick Traffic Safety Bureau Officer William Merkler at 732-329-4000, ext. 7412.

