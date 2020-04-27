Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Pedestrian Struck, Killed Crossing Route 9 In Old Bridge

Jon Craig
Old Bridge police responded to Monday's fatal crash.
A pedestrian was killed Monday when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing Route 9 in Old Bridge, authorities said.

The victim's identity was temporarily being withheld pending notification of her family, Acting Middlesex County Prosecutor Christopher L.C. Kuberiet and Old Bridge Police Chief William Volkert said in a statement.

She was crossing the highway near Ticetown Road when she was struck by a northbound vehicle near Ticetown Road and pronounced dead shortly before 11 a.m., they said.

No charges were immediately filed against the driver, they said, adding that an investigation was continuing.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has information that could help investigators is asked to call Old Bridge Patrolman Steven Connolly at 732-721-5600 or Detective Jonathan Berman at 732-745-4328 .

