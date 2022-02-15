NJ News Reporter 'Randomly' Drove Into Oncoming Traffic, Killing 1: Prosecutor

Charges have been upgraded for a Central Jersey news reporter who intentionally drove her car into into oncoming traffic, killing a 95-year-old woman, according to authorities and news reports.

Lisa Pollitt, 36, of Cranbury, veered into the northbound lane of Route 130 on Feb. 10 around 4:10 p.m., Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Both women in the impacted vehicle suffered serious bodily injuries and were transported to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital. The passenger, Ann “Nancy” Stewart, 95, of Monroe, was in critical condition until Feb. 12, when she died as a result of her injuries sustained in the crash, police said.

Pollitt was initially arrested and charged with separate counts of second- and third-degree aggravated assault and fourth-degree obstruction. Following Stewart's death, Pollitt was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Pollitt is apparently a news writer at "New Brunswick Today," according to its website and NewJerseyGlobe. NBT editors did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment sent Tuesday evening.

The incident appears to be a random act as Pollitt and the victims did not know each other, authorities said. Pollitt remains in custody pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court.

Stewart was an English teacher and, at 89 years old, fulfilled her lifelong dream of riding in a blimp.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lindenfeld of the Cranbury Police Department at (609)664-3244 or Detective Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4328.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.