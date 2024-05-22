Invigorating Indoor Skydiving Facility Opens In Edison

A new indoor skydiving facility has opened in Edison.

The grand opening ceremony took place on Wednesday, May 22 at 997 Route 1.

Edison Mayor Sam Joshi joined iFLY Indoor Skydiving Vice President of Field Operations Faheem Memon at the event.

A wind tunnel helps participants experience the thrill of free fall.

iFLY pioneered the body-flying indoor skydiving experience and is a world leader in vertical wind-tunnel technology, organizers say.

Guests don’t need to be athletes or in the best shape of their lives to enjoy flying, they say.

Click here for more details about iFly.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.