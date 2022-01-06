Motorist, 68, Killed In Head-On Crash With Tractor-Trailer In Central Jersey

A 68-year-old man from East Brunswick was killed when he crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 11:01 a.m. on Bordentown Avenue near the entrance to the Sayreville Soccer Complex, according to Sayresville Capt. Daniel Plumacker.

The driver of a Hyundai Elantra, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, Plumacker said.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the tractor trailer was traveling east and the Hyundai was traveling west on Bordentown Avenue at the time of the collision.

The Volvo tractor-trailer driver, 38, of Roxbury, suffered minor injuries.

A Chevy Colorado pickup also was involved in the collision but Plumacker had no further information on that vehicle's role.

The crash remains under investigation.

Any witnesses are urged to call Patrolman Alvah Cox at 732-525-5429.

