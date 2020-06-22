Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Monroe Woman, 81, Dies Of Injuries From 3-Car Crash

Jon Craig
South Brunswick police released this photo of the crash scene.
South Brunswick police released this photo of the crash scene. Photo Credit: South Brunswick PD

An 81-year-old Monroe Township woman died Sunday from injuries she sustained in a three-car crash on Route 1 in South Brunswick, authorities said.

Theresa Dowling succumbed to her injuries Sunday at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick, South Brunswick police said.

Dowling was driving a 2017 Lexus westbound on Henderson Road at 10:47 a.m. Friday when she failed to stop for a red light, police said. Her Lexus entered the intersection and was struck by a 2013 Hyundai, driven northbound by a Somerset woman.The impact sent the Lexus across Route 1, striking a 2016 Chevrolet, police said.

The two other drivers and two passengers suffered minor injuries. Route 1 southbound was closed to traffic for about four hours while an investigation was conducted and debris removed.

No criminal or motor vehicle charges are anticipated, but the crash remains under investigation, police said. Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call 732-329-4000 ext. 7412.

