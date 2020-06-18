Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: Feds Crash Major Heroin Deal At Jersey Shore Wawa, Nab Bronx Man, Indictment Says
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Elizabeth Motorcyclist, 24, Killed In Central Jersey Collision

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
1250 St. Georges Ave.
1250 St. Georges Ave. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 24-year-old motorcyclist from Union County was killed when he rear-ended an SUV  in Woodbridge, authorities said.

Samuel Naranjo-Perez was traveling south on the 1200 block of St. Georges Ave. near North Hill Road when his 2020 Ducati Diavel motorcycle slammed into the back of a 2020 Ford Explorer about 7 p.m. Wednesday, Woodbridge police said.

Mercedes Rodas, 47, of the Avenel section of the township, had stopped for traffic before making a left turn into McDonald's, police said.

Naranjo-Perez was critically hurt and taken by ambulance to the Avenel Middle School field and then flown by the New Jersey State Police helicopter to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Rodas suffered minor injuries.

No charges are pending, police said, but the accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Sgt. Philip Agosta of the Woodbridge Police Department Traffic Unit at 732-634-7700.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.