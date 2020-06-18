Elizabeth Motorcyclist, 24, Killed In Central Jersey Collision

A 24-year-old motorcyclist from Union County was killed when he rear-ended an SUV in Woodbridge, authorities said.

Samuel Naranjo-Perez was traveling south on the 1200 block of St. Georges Ave. near North Hill Road when his 2020 Ducati Diavel motorcycle slammed into the back of a 2020 Ford Explorer about 7 p.m. Wednesday, Woodbridge police said.

Mercedes Rodas, 47, of the Avenel section of the township, had stopped for traffic before making a left turn into McDonald's, police said.

Naranjo-Perez was critically hurt and taken by ambulance to the Avenel Middle School field and then flown by the New Jersey State Police helicopter to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Rodas suffered minor injuries.

No charges are pending, police said, but the accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Sgt. Philip Agosta of the Woodbridge Police Department Traffic Unit at 732-634-7700.

