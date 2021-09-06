Dad Of 3 Dead, 21-Year-Old Man Seriously Injured In Old Bridge Crash

A 39-year-old man died and another was hospitalized in a fiery Old Bridge crash early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The driver of a Nissan Versa lost control on a sharp bend on Texas Road and crossed into oncoming traffic before hitting a Hyundai Elantra around 2:15 a.m., police said.

The Nissan overturned and burst into flames, killing the 39-year-old Monroe driver, Ryan Pomales, said police and those who knew him.

The Hyundai driver, a 21-year-old man from Manalapan, was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick with serious injuries.

More than $5,800 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Pomales as of Monday morning.

Page founder Kerri Richardson remembered Pomales as "an amazing father" who adored his children. He also leaves behind his fiancé, Sara Sorge.

"This unexpected tragic event left the family feeling helpless and unsure of what the future will bring," Richardson writes.

"To help with the unexpected financial burden, we are looking to raise funds to help cover funeral/memorial expenses and give Ryan a proper funerial at this time. Any additional funds will be given to the family to help for the future. Any amount is greatly appreciated by Sara, her children and family.."

