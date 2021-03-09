Contact Us
Central Jersey Police Seek Public's Help In Deadly Shooting Investigation

Cecilia Levine
Piscataway Police
Piscataway Police Photo Credit: Piscataway Police

Authorities in Central Jersey are seeking the public's help in a shooting that left one dead Thursday.

Officers found a male with gunshot wounds near West Fifth Street and Washington Avenue in Piscataway just before 4 p.m., Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Thomas Mosier said.

Responders performed lifesaving measures before the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His identity was being withheld pending notification of family.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective TJ Patel of the Piscataway Police Department at (732) 562-1100 or Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745- 3927.

