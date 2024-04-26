The new store at 6781 Hadley Road is expected to open next month.

It's the second new ShopRite in Central Jersey this spring. A 24-hour store opened last month in Old Bridge in the Glenwood Green Shopping Plaza at the intersection of Route 9 and Schulmeister Road

The South Plainfield store's hiring center, located at 6303 Hadley Road in the same shopping plaza, is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and accepting applications for jobs including bookkeeper, cake decorator, manager, cashiers, clerks and other positions for departments across the store.

ShopRite of Hadley Commons is owned by Saker ShopRites, a family-owned company comprised of third- and fourth-generation grocers with stores in Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, Somerset and Mercer counties.

Interested candidates can visit the hiring center to fill out an application, apply online at www.shoprite.com/careers or call 732-675-0703 with questions.

The supermarket expects to hire an additional 200 full- and part-time employees ahead of the store’s anticipated opening. The jobs offer flexible hours and a variety of cross-training to provide employees with the knowledge, skills and tools to work as a team throughout the store, officials said.

“We are excited to build our team for the new ShopRite of Hadley Commons," said Rick Saker, senior vice president of Saker ShopRites. "Saker ShopRites has a long history of commitment to the communities where our stores operate, and we look forward to bringing this brand new, state-of-the-art ShopRite to our neighbors,”

The new ShopRite will offer a wide selection of groceries including popular store and national brands, locally sourced favorite foods, fresh produce, an extensive meat department staffed by full-time butchers, a prepared foods department with hot and cold food bars, a pharmacy and more.

ShopRite’s online shopping service, Order.Pickup.Deliver., will also be available at the new location.

