Central Jersey Man, 40, Arrested In Fatal Stabbing

A 40-year-old man from Piscataway has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Middlesex County, authorities said.

William Johnson has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose for causing the death of Lawrence Darby, 32, also of Piscataway, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Piscataway Township Police Chief Thomas Mosier said in a joint statement.

Piscataway police responded to multiple 911 calls at 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday about an assault near 58 School St., Ciccone and Mosier said.

Police found Darby in the driveway with a significant stab wound to his upper leg, they said.

An investigation found that Johnson stabbed the victim during a fight and then fled to his house, where he was taken into custody, they said.

Darby was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick where he later died from his injury, they said.

Johnson was being held at the Middlesex County Correction Center pending a detention hearing.

The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is urged to call Detective Alan Barboiu at 732-562-2355 or Detective Sean Sullivan at 732-745-4060.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.