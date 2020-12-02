Bound Brook Man, 20, Fatally Shot, Another Wounded In Middlesex County

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Central Jersey.

A 20-year-old man from Somerset County was shot and killed on Tuesday night, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony A. Caputo.

At 8:13 p.m., New Brunswick police officers were called to Suydam Street and Throop Avenue in response to a shooting.

Officers found Dawson Bey of Bound Brook with apparent gunshot wounds, they said. Bey was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A second victim was found at a nearby hospital. No details were released about that victim.

The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Brandt Gregus of the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5200, or Detective Paul Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745- 3330.

