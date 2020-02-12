Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Prosecutor: Arrest Made In Middlesex County Stabbing

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
North Brunswick police
North Brunswick police Photo Credit: Facebook

A 27-year-old Middlesex County man has been arrested in connection with Monday's stabbing at an apartment complex, authorities said.

Bryan Hinton-Ollivierre of North Brunswick was charged with first-degree attempted murder and second- degree aggravated assault, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Deputy Chief Joseph Battaglia of the North Brunswick Township Police Department.

On Monday, a victim was driven to a nearby hospital for treatment for a significant stab wound in the upper torso.

Police charged Hinton-Ollivierre after an investigation by Detective Sean Gaither of the North Brunswick Police Department and Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, which found that Hinton-Ollivierre had stabbed the unidentified man during a fight in front of North Brunswick Crescent Apartments at 1200 Crescent Court.

Hinton-Ollivierre was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center in North Brunswick pending a detention hearing.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gaither at 732-247-0922 ext. 333 or Detective Morris at 732-745-3927.

