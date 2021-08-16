Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: Married State Police Couple Who Lied About Jersey Shore Bar Brawl Lose Their Jobs
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Body Of 37-Year-Old Man Found Floating In Raritan River

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Raritan River at Donaldson Park
Raritan River at Donaldson Park Photo Credit: Google Maps

The body of a 37-year-old man was found floating in the Raritan River Sunday.

Crews responded to the Donaldson Park boat ramp around 4:15 p.m., and found the body of Highland Park's Michael Davis, Jr., Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Highland Park Police Chief Richard Abrams said.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death remains undetermined pending the completion of an autopsy by the Middlesex County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation is active and is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Guy Palumbo of the Highland Park Police Department at (732) 572-3800, or Detective Ryan Tighe of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4335.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.