Body Of 37-Year-Old Man Found Floating In Raritan River

The body of a 37-year-old man was found floating in the Raritan River Sunday.

Crews responded to the Donaldson Park boat ramp around 4:15 p.m., and found the body of Highland Park's Michael Davis, Jr., Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Highland Park Police Chief Richard Abrams said.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death remains undetermined pending the completion of an autopsy by the Middlesex County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation is active and is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Guy Palumbo of the Highland Park Police Department at (732) 572-3800, or Detective Ryan Tighe of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4335.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.