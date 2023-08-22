Pair Sentenced In Fatal Street Race In Central Jersey: Prosecutor

Daniel Girgis, 18, of Dayton was sentenced to three years in New Jersey State Prison and Tyler Dickerson, 19, of Monmouth Junction, was sentenced to one year in the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center for the crime, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

On Jan. 20, 2022, Edison police responded to a report of an accident on Route 1 South and Fox Road. Police found two vehicles that were involved in a high-speed race which resulted in Girgis crashing his vehicle into a vacant building, killing Diana Somarriba, 18, of South Brunswick, a passenger in his vehicle, Ciccone said.

Girgis lost control of his vehicle and crashed while driving in excess of 100 miles per hour, Ciccone said. Girgis and another passenger, E.M., sustained minor injuries.

On Jan. 13, Girgis pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular homicide, and on March 16, Dickerson pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault-by-auto.

