Breaking News: NJ: State Prison ‘Hit Squad’ Run By Latin King Targeted Inmates, Corrections Investigators
Obituaries

Off-Duty Police Officer, 54, Father Of 3, Killed In Central Jersey Crash

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Perth Amboy Police Officer Arcadio Rivera Jr. Photo Credit: Perth Amboy Police Department
The scene of a fatal crash involving an off-duty Perth Amboy police officer. (Courtesy news12) Photo Credit: news12 (screengrab)

UPDATED: Authorities have released the name of the off-duty police officer killed in a crash in Perth Amboy on Wednesday night.

Senior Police Officer Arcadio Rivera Jr., 54, was operating his personal vehicle off-duty and apparently had a medical emergency that caused him to crash into parked vehicles, according to initial reports. 

He was a former U.S. Marine and 26-year veteran of the police force. 

Rivera is survived by three children, Arcadio III, Luis Armando and Angel Isaiah Rivera. 

Rivera was taken to Raritan Bay Medical Center after suffering a heart attack and was pronounced at the hospital, authorities said. 

At about 7:30 p.m., emergency responders were called to a crash scene in the 300 block of Harbortown Boulevard in Perth Amboy.

Arriving EMS crews and police found a silver Ford had rear-ended a silver Honda at that location.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the cause of the fatal crash.

The New Jersey State PBA offers its condolences.

NJSPBA

The New Jersey State PBA issued a tweet that said: “"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and department of the officer we lost tonight."

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

