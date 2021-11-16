Contact Us
Authorities ID Man Struck, Killed By State Trooper On Route 1

Cecilia Levine
Authorities have released the identity of the man struck and killed by a New Jersey State Trooper on Route 1 last week.

Donelle Miles, 50, of Plainsboro, was struck on the southbound side of the highway near Raymond Road in South Brunswick around 5:55 a.m. Nov. 11, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Miles was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4328.

