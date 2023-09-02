NJ's Newest Chick-fil-A Sets Opening Date

The popular fried chicken chain, Chick-fil-A West Pond, is coming to Route 9 in Woodbridge, on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Amanda Halligan as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of the restaurant.

Chick-fil-A West Pond will be open for dine-in, drive-thru, carry-out and third-party delivery from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Known for their waffle fries, chicken sandwiches and chicken tenders, Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed Sundays nationwide.

The West Pond restaurant joins seven other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving seven others in Middlesex County, and nearly 60 in the Garden State.

Chick-fil-A West Pond, 320 US Highway 9 North, Woodbridge.

