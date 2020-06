A deer that ran into a crowd during a Black Lives Matter protest injured three peopleĀ including one seriously, authorities said.

The deer apparently ran from the South Brunswick High School into the crowd marching on Route 522 at the 5 p.m. march on Friday.

A 69-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with a serious head injury, while two others were treated at the scene, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.