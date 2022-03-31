Contact Us
WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Player Takes Home $999K

Jon Craig
Ali’s Liquor Warehouse
Ali’s Liquor Warehouse Photo Credit: Google Maps

A lucky Jersey Cash 5 player took home nearly $1 million in the latest drawing, state Lottery officials said.

The winning ticket worth $999,965 matched all five numbers drawn winning the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Wednesday, March 30, drawing.

The winning numbers were: 09, 11, 24, 26, and 38 and the XTRA number was: 02. 

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. 

That ticket was sold at Ali’s Liquor Warehouse, 642 State Street, Perth Amboy in Middlesex County.

