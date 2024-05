William Koerner was last seen walking toward McDonald's on Route 1 on Wednesday, May 1, at 9:30 p.m.

Police did not release his age.

He was last seen wearing a white crewneck sweatshirt, a black jacket, and grey work pants, police said.

Anyone with information on Koerner’s whereabouts is urged to call the South Brunswick Police Department at 732-329-4646.

