Wawa Opening 2 New Central Jersey Stores, With Gas Pumps

Wawa is opening two more Central Jersey locations this week.

The newest stores, with gas pumps, are in Edison and North Brunswick, the retail chain announced on its website.

They will officially open at 8 a.m. on Thursday. The first 100 customers at each Middlesex County store will receive free Wawa T-shirts.

The new Edison Wawa is at 580 Route 1. The North Brunswick store at 1910 Route 27 replaced an old, demolished Wawa.

Last month, Wawa announced the July opening of this store on the Jersey Shore. The Route 70 convenience store, with a dozen gas pumps, opened on July 29.

At least 10 more New Jersey stores are planned to open before the end of the year, Wawa's website says.

There are more than 260 Wawa in New Jersey and more than 850 across the East Coast.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.