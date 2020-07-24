Neiman Marcus Markdown Store Among 17 Closing Across U.S.

Neiman Marcus has announced the closure of four department stores and 17 of its "Last Call" locations across the U.S. including one in Paramus.

The luxury department store chain filed for bankruptcy in May.

The Paramus store at Bergen Town Center, the 16 other markdown stores and the four department stores are expected to close by the fall of this year.

The other "Last Call" locations closing are in New York, Florida, Washington, California, Texas, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland and Nevada.

“As part of our Chapter 11 proceedings, we provided to the court a list of Neiman Marcus stores that we will close," an NMG spokesperson told Daily Voice.

"These store closures will help ensure the continued long-term success of our business and underscores our unrelenting focus on providing unparalleled luxury experiences and engagement."

The chain was toward the top of the list of major retailers to first file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy following temporary store closures in the midst of the pandemic.

Five Last Call stores throughout Texas, Florida and California will remain open, officials said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.