Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: Local Resident Charged After Shotgun Blast Hits Passing Car On Old Tappan Street
News

Neiman Marcus Markdown Store Among 17 Closing Across U.S.

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Neiman Marcus in Paramus
Neiman Marcus in Paramus Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Neiman Marcus has announced the closure of four department stores and 17 of its "Last Call" locations across the U.S. including one in Paramus.

The luxury department store chain filed for bankruptcy in May.

The Paramus store at Bergen Town Center, the 16 other markdown stores and the four department stores are expected to close by the fall of this year.

The other "Last Call" locations closing are in New York, Florida, Washington, California, Texas, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland and Nevada.

“As part of our Chapter 11 proceedings, we provided to the court a list of Neiman Marcus stores that we will close," an NMG spokesperson told Daily Voice.

"These store closures will help ensure the continued long-term success of our business and underscores our unrelenting focus on providing unparalleled luxury experiences and engagement." 

The chain was toward the top of the list of major retailers to first file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy following temporary store closures in the midst of the pandemic.

Five Last Call stores throughout Texas, Florida and California will remain open, officials said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.