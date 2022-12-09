Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice
News

Fatal Stabbing Reported In Central Jersey

Jon Craig
New Brunswick police.
New Brunswick police. Photo Credit: New Brunswick Police Department/Facebook

A fatal stabbing is under investigation in Central Jersey, authorities said.

The stabbing was reported at 6:29 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department.

Police responded to Throop Avenue and Townsend Street. They found a man who had sustained multiple stab wounds. His name had not been released. 

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Raymond Quick of the New Brunswick Police Department at (732)745-5217 or Detective Walter Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732)745-3330.

