Drunken Brawl At Maryland Condo Leads To Assault Charges For Central Jersey Cops: Report

Two brothers and police officers in Woodbridge are facing assault charges following a drunken fight in an Ocean City, Maryland, condominium, NJ Advance Media reported.

Jacob D. Manente, 24, and Zachary L. Manente, 25, were arrested on the 200 block of 5th Street on Friday, Aug. 26, the outlet said citing Ocean City police.

Both are scheduled for an Oct. 11 court appearance and have been assigned to administrative duty until the charges are resolved, Woodbridge Chief Law Enforcement Officer Scott Kuzma told NJ Advance Media.

While Zachary has been an officer since 2018, Jacob came to the department as a police officer in 2021, the report says.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.