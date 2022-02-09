2 Killed, 2 Critically Hurt When Car Strikes Tree On Route 1 In Edison: Prosecutor

Two people were killed, and two others were critically hurt, when their vehicle struck a tree in Central Jersey, authorities said.

On Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 10:17 p.m., Edison police responded to Route 1 at Jeff Street for a crash, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan.

Police found a vehicle with four occupants had struck a tree, they said.

The driver of the vehicle, Ziyad Elsaedi, 21, of North Plainfield, and the front passenger of the vehicle, were transported to a nearby hospital along with two other critically injured passengers, they said.

Elsaedi and the front passenger, whose identity is being withheld pending notification to their next-of-kin were later pronounced dead at the hospital, Ciccone and Bryan said.

The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Captain Dominic Masi of the Edison Police Department at (732) 248-7400 or Detective Paul Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3330..

