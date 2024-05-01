Light Drizzle Fog/Mist 47°

Jonas Salk Superior Signal Fire Old Bridge

Firefighters, EMS and police from five towns are on the scene of a fire at a commercial building on West Greystone Road in Old Bridge on Wednesday, May 1.

Jonas Salk Middle School in Old Bridge sheltered in place due to an explosion and fire at a commercial building across the street, police said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Jon Craig
There was a report of an explosion at about 11:20 a.m., Old Bridge police said.

Superior Signal Co. is located across the road from Jonas Salk Middle School where students and staff sheltered in place.

"There were multiple severe injuries" and two medical helicopters were called, police said.

WABC7 showed an aerial view of three buildings surrounded by firefighters.

Old Bridge had assistance from first responders from East Brunswick, Spotswood, Marlboro and Monroe, they said.

Super Signal manufactures generators.

