There was a report of an explosion at about 11:20 a.m., Old Bridge police said.

Superior Signal Co. is located across the road from Jonas Salk Middle School where students and staff sheltered in place.

"There were multiple severe injuries" and two medical helicopters were called, police said.

WABC7 showed an aerial view of three buildings surrounded by firefighters.

Old Bridge had assistance from first responders from East Brunswick, Spotswood, Marlboro and Monroe, they said.

Super Signal manufactures generators.

