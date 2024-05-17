Raul Montoya-Chavez, of Edison, was hit in the southbound center lane of Route 1 at about 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15 as he tried to cross at Plainfield Avenue, Edison police said. Montoya-Chavez died of his injuries at an area hospital, police said.

The 61-year-old Rahway man driving the SUV had a green light and is not expected to be charged, police said.

A GoFundMe page raised for his funeral expenses had raised more than $3,400 as of press time. The page was launched by Darrin Charles, who identifies himself as Raul's best friend.

"I have been tasked with arranging for the funeral and this is my first time ever doing and never in a million years did I think it would be for my best friend," Charles writes.

He left behind his son, Mateo, his wife, his mother, Carmen, and siblings, Charles said.

"He would always put a smile on your face regardless of how bad of a day you were having. He was such a hard worker and worked so hard to give his family a good life."

Click here to donate.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.