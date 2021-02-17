Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Towns

Schools

New Jersey Schools Go Remote, Close Ahead Of Thursday's Winter Storm

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey schools have begun announcing closures ahead of the Nor'easter expected to pummel the region with a foot or more of snow.
New Jersey schools have begun announcing closures ahead of the Nor'easter expected to pummel the region with a foot or more of snow. Photo Credit: Pixabay

New Jersey schools are moving to remote learning or closing entirely ahead of Thursday's winter storm.

Between 6 and 9 inches of snow and sleet is expected between Thursday and Friday across much of the state.

Here's a list of districts that have announced closures or a switch to remote learning for Thursday.

Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com.

Asbury Park: remote

Barnegat: remote

Bergenfield: remote

Bernards Twp: remote

Bloomfield: closed

Denville: remote

Dover: closed

East Windsor Regional: remote

Egg Harbor Township: remote

Freehold: remote

Hazlet: remote

Holmdel: remote

Jackson: remote

Jefferson: remote

Linden: remote

Manasquan: remote

Matawan - Aberdeen Regional: remote

Monmouth Regional High School: remote

Montclair: early closing

Mount Arlington: remote

Passaic Valley Regional: remote

Pompton Lakes: remote

Riverdale: remote

Rockaway Borough: remote

Roselle Park: remote

Roxbury: remote

Saddle Brook: closed

Sayreville: remote

Somerset Hills: remote

Spring Lake Heights Borough: remote

Springfield: remote

Wallington: remote

Watchung Hills Regional: remote

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.