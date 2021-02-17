New Jersey Schools Go Remote, Close Ahead Of Thursday's Winter Storm

New Jersey schools are moving to remote learning or closing entirely ahead of Thursday's winter storm.
Between 6 and 9 inches of snow and sleet is expected between Thursday and Friday across much of the state.
Here's a list of districts that have announced closures or a switch to remote learning for Thursday.
Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com.
Asbury Park: remote
Barnegat: remote
Bergenfield: remote
Bernards Twp: remote
Bloomfield: closed
Denville: remote
Dover: closed
East Windsor Regional: remote
Egg Harbor Township: remote
Freehold: remote
Hazlet: remote
Holmdel: remote
Jackson: remote
Jefferson: remote
Linden: remote
Manasquan: remote
Matawan - Aberdeen Regional: remote
Monmouth Regional High School: remote
Montclair: early closing
Mount Arlington: remote
Passaic Valley Regional: remote
Pompton Lakes: remote
Riverdale: remote
Rockaway Borough: remote
Roselle Park: remote
Roxbury: remote
Saddle Brook: closed
Sayreville: remote
Somerset Hills: remote
Spring Lake Heights Borough: remote
Springfield: remote
Wallington: remote
Watchung Hills Regional: remote
