Wrong-Way Jersey City Dirt Bike Rider Drags Officer During 3rd Bayonne Pursuit, Authorities Say

A 27-year-old dirt bike rider dragged an officer attempting to stop him after leading several pursuits down local Bayonne streets -- some against the flow of traffic, authorities said.

Officers saw a mini dirt bike without a license plate, functional turn signals, functional brake, functional headlight heading northbound on Avenue C near 7th Street around 2:30 p.m. Friday, Bayonne Police Capt. Eric Amato said.

The operator -- Elijhad Gainey, of Jersey City -- was also not wearing a helmet, Amato said.

As officers attempted to stop the bike, Gainley accelerated and continued north on Avenue C in the southbound lanes while disregarding numerous stop signals, police said.

Due to the risk involved, officers did not pursue the bike and instead notified dispatch with a description of the bike.

An officer in the area of 13th Street and Kennedy Boulevard spotted Gainey the bike and attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop, police said.

Gainey again accelerated, going against traffic down 14th Street towards Avenue C, authorities said.

Again, due to the risk involved, the officer did not pursue and notified dispatch.

Then, officers near 46th Street and Avenue B saw the bike.

Before the bike could flee, an officer grabbed hold of Gainey’s waist in an effort to apprehend him, Amato said.

Gainey continued to speed up, dragging the officer on the pavement a short distance until the officer was able to physically pull him off of the bike and arrest him, Amato said.

The officer was not injured.

Gainey was charged with aggravated assault on an officer, resisting arrest and eluding, Amato said.

