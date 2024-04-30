'Bullied Into Sitting Down:' Dave Portnoy's Back In Town — With Visit To Harrison Pizzeria

The Barstool Sports CEO dropped by Nino's on Bergen Street in Harrison for the first of many "One Bite" pizza reviews.

"Soupy in the middle," he said outside the restaurant biting into a slice. "Good, solid. Football pizza. I'd like it a little tighter."

Ultimately, he gave it a 7.4.

Just as he was wrapping up, Nino's employees came out and insisted he come inside. They set him a place at a table where Portnoy said he'd been "bullied into sitting down."

It was all in jest and he seemed to be happy to take photos and chit chat with followers inside of the restaurant. Portnoy shimmied out, ready for his next pie.

