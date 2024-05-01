Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

SHARE

Bomb Threat Clears North Bergen Walmart

The Walmart store in North Bergen was evacuated due to a bomb threat called in on Wednesday, May 1, law enforcement officials tell Daily Voice.

Bomb threat clears North Bergen Walmart.

Bomb threat clears North Bergen Walmart.

Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Two calls to the 2100 88th Street store were placed at approximately 1:45 p.m., saying that bombs were placed inside and "figure out how to disarm them," North Bergen Police Capt. Jorge Raposo tells Daily Voice.

A sweep of the store turned up negative for explosive or suspicious devices as of 2:55 p.m., Raposo said. Raposo noted the threat was likely a "swatting" incident, but the conclusion of the K9 investigation would confirm or deny that.

This also wasn't the first time that this Walmart store has received a call of this nature, according to Raposo: "It happens all the time," he said.

to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE