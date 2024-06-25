Bayonne Man Shot Dead In SoHo, Reports Say

At 5:16 a.m., officers responded to 41 Greene St. and found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the right thigh, the New York Police Department said.

The man was transported to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the NYPD said.

The man is from Bayonne, according to ABC 7. That information was not confirmed by the NYPD. The NY Daily News said it happened outside of a luxury retail store.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made, the NYPD said.

