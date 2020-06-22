Prosecutor: One Dead, Four Injured In Jersey City Weekend Shooting

One man was killed and four others injured in a Jersey City shooting over the weekend, authorities said.

A man later identified as Scott Colclough, 34, of Jersey City was found with several gunshot wounds near Union Street between Martin Luther King Drive and Ocean Avenue around 12:20 a.m. Saturday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Colclough was transported to Jersey City Medical Center and pronounced dead just after 12:35 a.m., authorities said.

Four other men were also transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds, authorities said.

This investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip..

