Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Reopening Date Set For NJ Indoor Dining, Casinos
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Prosecutor: One Dead, Four Injured In Jersey City Weekend Shooting

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Union Street between Martin Luther King Drive and Ocean Avenue in Jersey City
Union Street between Martin Luther King Drive and Ocean Avenue in Jersey City Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

One man was killed and four others injured in a Jersey City shooting over the weekend, authorities said.

A man later identified as Scott Colclough, 34, of Jersey City was found with several gunshot wounds near Union Street between Martin Luther King Drive and Ocean Avenue around 12:20 a.m. Saturday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Colclough was transported to Jersey City Medical Center and pronounced dead just after 12:35 a.m., authorities said.

Four other men were also transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds, authorities said.

This investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip.. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.