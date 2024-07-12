Secaucus Native, Husband Killed By Pickup Truck In Florida

At 10:10 p.m., Hong and her husband, Ben Steigner were crossing U.S. Highway 98 when they were fatally struck by a Toyota Tacoma traveling westbound in Franklin County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Born in South Korea, Hong and her family moved to Secaucus in the late 1980s, and she graduating from Secaucus High School in 2002, according to her obituary.

A graduate of New York University, Hong met Steigner in 2009 while teaching English in Korea, her obituary reads. Hong also lived in Saudi Arabia and Dubai, according to her obituary.

A fundraiser has been set up to support her family, including her parents, Isaac and Mary Beth, and her brother Andrew.

A funeral for both Hong and Steigner will be held on Friday, July 12 at 11 a.m. at Four Oaks Church in Tallahassee, Fla, according to her obituary. They will be buried at the Tallahassee Memorial Garden, her obituary reads.

