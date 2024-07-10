Drunk Driver Hit Two Parked Cars, Fled Scene In Hoboken: Authorities

At 12:30 a.m., Jefferson Sanchez hit the two vehicles at the intersection of Newark and Hudson Streets, a spokeswoman for the Hoboken police said. Sanchez tried to flee the scene before being stopped by Hoboken police, New Jersey Transit police and pedestrians in the area, authorities said.

Sanchez was charged with driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving, authorities said. He was released into the custody of a responsible party, authorities said.

