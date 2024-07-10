Fair 83°

Drunk Driver Hit Two Parked Cars, Fled Scene In Hoboken: Authorities

A 22-year-old Carteret man was arrested and charged after he struck two parked cars and fled the scene on the early morning of Sunday, July 7, authorities said.

It didn’t take long for Hoboken Police Officer Samuel Flores and Detective Connor Milne to identify the alleged assailant.

 Photo Credit: HOBOKEN PD (Facebook)
Sam Barron

At 12:30 a.m., Jefferson Sanchez hit the two vehicles at the intersection of Newark and Hudson Streets, a spokeswoman for the Hoboken police said. Sanchez tried to flee the scene before being stopped by Hoboken police, New Jersey Transit police and pedestrians in the area, authorities said.

Sanchez was charged with driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving, authorities said. He was released into the custody of a responsible party, authorities said.

