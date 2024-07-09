Sex Offender Gropes Victim On Bayonne Streets, Busted For Violating Megan's Law: Cops

Tariq Baker, of Bayonne, approached the female victim around 3:05 p.m. Monday, July 8 and grabbed her buttocks on East 50th Street, Bayonne Police Detective Sgt. William Dundas said.

Baker, who is known to wear prescription glasses, fled on foot but was apprehended by officers responding to the 9-1-1 call, Dundas said.

Baker also gave officers a false name. During processing, it was discovered that Baker failed to notify Law Enforcement of his change of address per Megan’s Law statutes.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this or any other matter is asked to contact the Bayonne Police Department at 201-858-6900.

