AG: 'If I'm Going To Die, You're Going To Die,' Jersey City Man Tells Police

A 35-year-old Jersey City man who tried kicking in a window of a relative's house coughed on police and said, "If I'm going to die, you're going to die," state officials said.

Eric Rock tried breaking into his relative's house after she refused to let him in around 6 a.m. Tuesday, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal and Colonel Callahan said.

Rock, who had no belongings inside of the home, began coughing on officers and claiming he had coronavirus when being taken into custody by Jersey City police, Grewal and Callahan said.

He was charged with making terroristic threats, aggravated assault, throwing bodily fluid at an officer and harassment, authorities said.

