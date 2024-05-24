Hoboken DJ Lee Montalvo Dies Unexpectedly, 50

Montalvo worked in finance before becoming a bartender at Wilton House in Hoboken, his obituary says. He enjoyed talking music and sports, especially about the Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Penguins and his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers, according to his obituary.

“We’ll miss your smiling face behind the bar and your great taste in music,” wrote a mourner on his tribute wall. “We’re lifting up our next beer in your honor. Rest in peace deer Lee.”

A music aficionado, Montalvo threw himself into learning the history of songs, bands and DJed in Hoboken as DJLoveLee, his obituary reads.

“May you rest in paradise,” wrote one mourner on his tribute wall. “He would talk about music with me because I am also a music lover. My heart is broken for his family and friends.”

He is survived by his mother, Annette, his partner, Brittany, his siblings, Diana, Michael, Frank, John and Robert and numerous nieces, in-laws and friends, according to his obituary.

A funeral was held on Friday, May 17 at St. Ann’s Church in Hoboken, his obituary reads. Montalvo was cremated, according to his obituary.

