Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Towns

Business

Popular Jersey City Ice Cream Shop Torico Plans 2nd Location

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Torico
Torico Photo Credit: JennyBeautyInu Instagram

A popular Jersey City ice cream shop has plans for another location in the works.

Torico is eyeing a location on Garfield Avenue between Berry Lane Park and The Junction in the city's Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood, JerseyDigs reports.

The new location will be a production facility with a retail store, an owner told the real estate news outlet.

Torico is currently located at the corner of Erie and 1st streets in Downtown Jersey City.

The new 3,675-square-foot location is expected to open next year, JerseyDigs says.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.