ID Of 6-Year-Old Killed In Bayonne Fire Released

At 11:40 p.m. firefighters responded to 438 Avenue C and found heavy smoke and fire throughout the two-story building, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

During a search, firefighters found Saniya Felton, who was unresponsive, Suarez said.

Saniya was taken to Bayonne Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after 1 a.m., Suarez said.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation by the Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force and the Bayonne Fire Department, Suarez said. Foul play is not suspected at this time, Suarez said..

