Two Men Impersonated Cops In Gunpoint Robbery At Secaucus Hotel, Police Say

At 4:22 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8, Christopher Herrera, 30 and Rikelvin DeLeon Diaz, 33, forced their way into the victims hotel room while claiming to be police officers, Secaucus police said. But they weren't real cops, they were fake cops.

One of the men pulled out a handgun and threatened to pistol whip one of the victims before both men fled from the scene. Herrera was arrested at his job in Clifton on Thursday, June 27. DeLeon Diaz was arrested at his job in Elizabeth on Friday, June, 28, police said.

They were both charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery and are being lodged in the Hudson County Jail, police said.

