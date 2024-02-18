Suspended Driver Arrested In Valentine's Day Nutley Hit-Run That Killed Paterson Man: Cops

Dhkir Robinson, 42, is believed to have been behind the wheel of the vehicle that struck Winston Perlaza and a second victim Wednesday evening, Feb. 14 on Milton Avenue in Nutley, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens, II and Nutley Police Chief Thomas Strumolo said.

Perlaza was taken to Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and pronounced dead soon after, Stephens and Strumolo said. A second pedestrian was also taken to a local hospital for non-fatal injuries, Stephens and Strumolo said.

Robinson was charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death; Operating a Motor Vehicle Resulting in Death With a Suspended License; and Endangering an Injured Victim.

More than $17,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for the Perlaza family as of Sunday, Feb. 18.

"It is with a sorrowful heart that we announce the unexpected loss of our brother, son, and friend Wiston Perlaza aka Bebe," Erick Ferrer writes. "Just 5 days shy of what would have been another rotation around the sun our angel received his wings."

Condolences poured in.

The investigation is active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

