Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Man's Body Found Floating In Passaic River

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
North Arlington FD
North Arlington FD Photo Credit: North Arlington Fd

A body was found floating in the Passaic River Thursday morning, authorities said.

The man's body was spotted from a portion of Route 21 in Belleville around 8 a.m., Essex County Prosecutor's Office Spokeswoman Katherine Carter said.

Police on scene of a minor motor vehicle crash then reported the body in the river, bringing Nutley and North Arlington fire departments to the scene, initial reports say.

The prosecutor's office is investigating.

