Man's Body Found Floating In Passaic River

A body was found floating in the Passaic River Thursday morning, authorities said.

The man's body was spotted from a portion of Route 21 in Belleville around 8 a.m., Essex County Prosecutor's Office Spokeswoman Katherine Carter said.

Police on scene of a minor motor vehicle crash then reported the body in the river, bringing Nutley and North Arlington fire departments to the scene, initial reports say.

The prosecutor's office is investigating.

