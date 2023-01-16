Belleville Man Gunned Down In Newark

A 38-year-old Belleville man was shot and killed this weekend in Newark, authorities said.

Omar Rivera was shot on the 300 block of North 7th Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

He was taken to University Hospital and pronounced dead at 4 a.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

