Breaking News: 'Missing' Hackensack Woman Apparently OK, Authorities Say
17-Year-Old Girl Shot, Killed In Newark: Police

100 block of Goodwin Avenue
100 block of Goodwin Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in Newark Wednesday, June 8, authorities said.

Nyasia Peppers, of Newark, had already died at Beth Israel Hospital when officers arrived at the crime scene on the 100 block of Goodwin Avenue around 11:15 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said in a joint release.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing, the prosecutor said alongside Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor&#39;s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877- 847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

