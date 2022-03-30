Contact Us
NJ State Police Seek Public's Help In Philly Road Rage Incident

Jon Craig

Photos from a fatal road rage incident. Photos from a fatal road rage incident.
Photos from a fatal road rage incident. Photo Credit: Twitter/ NJ State Police
Surveillance footage of a road rage suspect. Surveillance footage of a road rage suspect.
Surveillance footage of a road rage suspect. Photo Credit: Twitter/ NJ State Police

New Jersey State Police are seeking the public's help finding a suspect in a fatal road rage crash.

State troopers responded to a single-car crash on Interstate 76 eastbound in Mount Ephraim at about 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 24.

Louis E. Ciccanti Jr. was found fatally shot in his black 2004 Mercedes Benz 500, State Police said.

He was found slumped over the wheel of his car near a traffic barrier at milepost .4 in Mount Ephraim, they said at the time.

State Police released four new surveillance photos on Tuesday, March 29.  

An investigation found that Ciccanti and an unidentified black sedan were traveling east on I-76 in Philadelphia, near Passyunk Avenue, when both drivers were in a road rage incident, police said.

Surveillance video from the Walt Whitman Bridge showed the vehicles continuing over the span into New Jersey to I-76 eastbound, investigators said.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to call the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Tip Line at 856-783-4900 or email CCPOTIPS@CCPROSECUTOR.org.

