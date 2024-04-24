On Monday, April 22, at approximately 5:30 p.m. the three pictured suspects entered the Target store on Berlin Cross Keys Road, Gloucester Township police said.

All three suspects gathered up merchandise and placed it into a cart, police said.

A suspect with the pink coat exited the store and parked a silver Jeep SUV, with an unknown temporary NJ license plate and spare front right tire, out front of the store.

The other two suspects approached the register as if they were going to pay for the items, but exited out the front doors, police said.

A Target employee then intercepted the two suspects out front and retrieved the cart and merchandise as the suspects fled in the silver Jeep, police said.

If you can identify the suspects in the video and photos call the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500, or call ther GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line: 856-842-5560. You may also send an Anonymous Tip through the website here: https://gtpolice.com/tips

